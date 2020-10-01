LATEST: Laois has 11 new cases of Covid-19 as new restrictions recommended nationwide

Laois has 11 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, among the 442 announced this Thursday evening October 1.

It is the highest jump of cases in the county in some time.

Four further deaths of people with Covid-19 have been announced this evening, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed.

There has now been a total of 1,806 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 225 are men / 217 are women

· 67% are under 45 years of age

· 54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 69 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Meanwhile further restrictions on household visits in Laois and across the country could come info effect before the weekend.

According to several reports in national media outlets, the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended to Government that no more than six visitors from one household should be allowed to visit private homes or gardens.

The new restrictions would apply nationwide and not just in those counties which are at level 3 of the Living With Covid framework.

At present - under level 2 - a limit of six visitors from three households applies. Up to 15 people from three households are allowed to meet outdoors.

If the latest recommendation from NPHET is accepted by government, the new guidelines could come into effect on Friday.

Currently there are just two counties, Dublin and Donegal, at level 3 and it's understood this will not change.