Are all counties heading for Level 3? NPHET warns that Covid-19 resurgence nationally is a 'matter of serious concern'

The resurgence of Covid-19 in counties outside Dublin continues with 470 new case identified less than half of which were identified in the capital.

The situation has led the acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn to warn that the situation nationally is now 'serious'. He said the new advice is for people for no more than two families to meet.

Laois does not feature in the latest list of counties highlighted for high numbers of new cases by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) in its daily statement.

It says the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today been informed that one person with COVID-19 has died. There has now been a total of 1,801* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, October 1, the HPSC has been notified of 470 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 37,063** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of today's new cases 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Other details from today's cases show that;

· 225 are men / 242 are women

· 68% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 68 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health described the national situation as serious.

“The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than two households should meet at any given time.

"It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household,” he said.

Restrictions have been tightened this week in all counties.

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to Wednesday evening, September 30. Laois and all of its neighbouring counties experienced increases.

Laois 464 - up 11 from the previous day.

Offaly 730 - up 4.

Kildare 2,594 - up 9.

Carlow 291 - up 5.

Kilkenny 463 - up 4.

Tipperary 799 - up 11.

Dublin 17,315. - up 166.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 deaths. The figure 0f 1,801 reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 cases. The figure of 37,063 reflects this.