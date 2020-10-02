Laois Offaly Kildare Covid-19 September cases less than August when counties were under restrictions

Laois, Offaly and Kildare had less new cases of Covid-19 in September than in August when the three counties were placed under restrictions after a wave of infections linked to meat factory outbreaks.

In total, 503 new cases were confirmed across the three counties in September. This compares to the 881 cases confirmed during August.

Laois is the only one of the three counties to have as many cases as August as in September. It had 79 new cases in both months. Cases increased at the start of September but plateaued in the middle of the month only to rise sharply again in the final seven days in Laois.

Offaly has had 104 new cases compared with 133 in August. Both counties were put under two weeks of restrictions from August 8.

Kildare was the worst hit in August with 669 cases. It was placed under the same restrictions as Laois and Offaly on August 8. The measures remained until August 31 as the incidence remained high.

While Kildare continues to have had a high incidence in September, the number of new cases was half of that recorded when restrictions were in place. Most of the 320 cases identified in Kildare in September emerged around the Celbridge area which is on the border with Dublin.

By the end of September, Laois had 464 total cases with 730 recorded in Offaly. Kildare has had 2594 since the end of February when the first case was recorded in Ireland.

The incidence per 100,000 is a key yardstick of the rate at which Covid-19 is spreading around Ireland. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre's 14-day report up to September 30 showed a rate of 43.7 in Laois. In Offaly the rate 66.7 while in Kildare it was 81.3. The national rate is 96.3.