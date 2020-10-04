LATEST: Surge of new cases of Covid-19 in Laois in latest figures

A day after Laois was announced to have its highest ever rise in Covid-19 cases - Read that report here - no more cases were confirmed by the Department of Health this Sunday evening October 4.

However the county had a surge of 32 more new cases between last Thursday and Friday, in latest county figures given this evening - scroll down to see more.

Laois had the fifth highest increase of cases in Ireland, behind Dublin, Donegal, Kildare and Cork.

The latest figures show no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today, compared to 10 yesterday most of which occurred before September.

There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 3rd October, the HPSC has been notified of 364 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 38,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

· 195 are men / 168 are women

· 74% are under 45 years of age

· 27% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 42 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 100 cases are in Dublin, 55 in Cork, 31 in Donegal, 24 in Limerick, 23 in Galway,17 in Clare, 14 in Sligo, 13 in Roscommon, 10 in Kerry, 8 in Tipperary, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Kilkenny, 6 in Offaly, 5 in Cavan, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Meath, with the remaining 27 cases in 9 counties.

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to Friday evening, October 2. Laois and all of its neighbouring counties experienced increases.

Laois 493 - up 32 from the previous day.

Offaly 748 - up 9.

Kildare 2,657 - up 43.

Carlow 299 - up 7.

Kilkenny 477 - up 7.

Tipperary 815 - up 9.

Dublin 17,720. - up 224.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.