Reports of large outbreak of Covid-19 in a Laois nursing home

A large outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported in a Laois nursing home.

Patients and residents are isolating in the nursing home, with 18 people said to have tested positive according to an RTÉ report this Monday, October 5.

A family member of a resident in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, Portlaoise has told the Leinster Express that families are very concerned at the lack of information and backup.

"There is a very significant and serious outbreak among patients and staff in Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home.

"I will just privately say families are very concerned as they haven't heard of the usual responses (such as department of health sending teams in etc). Between patients and staff there's at least 15 positives since the weekend. As a trusted news source, I know the families will appreciate if a general statement is forthcoming. The staff are wonderful in there and this is a horrific situation for them, but transparency is needed given the fears the many families involved have," the family member said.

According to RTÉ, relatives were informed last Friday that routine coronavirus tests, carried out the previous day at Kilminchy Lodge, had proved positive in 18 cases.

The nursing home in Kilminchy housing estate on the Dublin Road has capacity for 52 mainly elderly patients.

A statement from the home is expected this afternoon.

The Health Service Executive has given the following statement today on the reports.

"Kilminchy is a private nursing home and so the HSE would not be commenting."

Last Friday, Laois recorded its highest daily increase of cases yet, with 32 new cases confirmed since the previous day.

Six months ago, eight patients died with Covid-19 over one weekend in the HSE run Maryborough Centre for Psychology, in St Fintan's Campus in Portlaoise.

More to follow.