Dr Holohan pleads for people to do 'everything in their power' to suppress Covid-19 as hundreds more cases emerge

More than 500 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on the day the Government rejected a Level 5 lockdown.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NEPHT) has today, Monday, October 5 confirmed a further 518 new cases in Ireland. It brings the number of cases in Ireland since February to 38,549*.

The latest figures as of midnight, Sunday, October 4 also show no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC). There has now been a total of 1,810 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Laois does not feature in the list of counties spotlighted by NPHET on Monday but a further four cases were notified on Saturday according to the latest county by county breakdown.

Of the cases notified today:

134 in Dublin, 53 in Cork, 49 in Limerick, 34 in Donegal, 32 in Meath and the remaining 216 cases are spread across 20 counties.

· 252 are men / 266 are women

· 68% are under 45 years of age

· 30% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 78 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said the deteriorating situation can be reversed.

“We have seen in recent days a significant and concerning deterioration in the epidemiological situation nationally.

“It is vital that we do everything in our power now to arrest the current trajectory nationally and very substantially suppress the virus back down to a low level of transmission in advance of the winter months.

“Do not become distracted from the core public health messages; wash hands regularly, keep your distance, wear face coverings where appropriate, avoid crowded environments, cut your social contacts down to minimum levels, know the symptoms and isolate yourself and contact your GP immediately if you experience them,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said core priorities have to be protected.

"We must work together to keep our non-covid health services open, keep our children in education and protect the lives of the most vulnerable to this disease.

“Solidarity is now more important than ever as we work to once again suppress this virus in our communities,” he said.

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to Saturday evening, October 2. Laois and all of its neighbouring counties experienced increases.

Laois 497 - up four from the previous day.

Offaly 754 - up 6.

Kildare 2,663 - up 6.

Carlow 300 - up 1.

Kilkenny 483 - up 6.

Tipperary 823 - up 8.

Dublin 17,821. - up 101 .

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. The revised figure for Laois is contained in the Covid-19 section of the Government's website.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 38,549 confirmed cases reflects this.