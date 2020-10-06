Covid-19 incidence rate in Laois jumps to the level of county with high incidence

The incidence of Covid-19 in Laois has surged according to the latest figures which show that the virus is now being contracted close to the rate in badly hit Kildare.

As the whole country enters the Level 3 lockdown, the latest Health Protection Surveillance Report (HSPC) two-week report shows that Laois has an incidence of 88.6 per 100,000 population. Kildare is at 93.5 while Offaly now has a rate of 100.1 per 100k.

From September 21 to October 4, Laois has had 75 new cases. Most of these were reported in the last week of September and the first couple of days in October. On October 3, a total of 32 cases were identified.

The incidence rate in the middle of September was just 30 per 100 k in Laois.

The new HSPC report also shows that the national average per 100,000 is 114.3 and there have been 5,441 new cases since September 21.

The total number of cases in Laois up to October 4 was 497.