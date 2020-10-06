Another jump in Covid-19 cases pushes Laois past the 500 pandemic milestone

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Laois has passed the 500 mark with another significant rise in cases as the county heads into tighter Level 3 restrictions aimed at turning the tide on the second wave of the coronavirus in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NEPHT) has today, Monday, October 5 confirmed a further 432 new cases in Ireland. It brings the number of cases in Ireland since February to 38,973*.

The latest figures as of midnight, Monday, October 5 also show 1 new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC). There has now been a total of 1,811 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Laois is not highlighted in the daily NEPHT statement but figures are published on the 11 new cases that emerged on Sunday evening. It brings to 43 the number of new cases in the county with less than a week gone in October. The emergence of new cases. Scroll down to the end of the story for more details.

Of the cases notified today:

111 in Dublin, 51 in Donegal, 41 in Cork, 32 in Clare and the remaining 197 are located across 20 counties.

· 218 are men / 214 are women

· 62% are under 45 years of age

· 48% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 60 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said everyone has to make an effort.

“It is essential that there is a broad societal effort over the coming weeks. Every one of us has the power to interrupt the spread of this virus and now is a vital time to use it.

“Focus on what you can do; wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering, keep your distance from others, avoid crowds, limit your social network, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them or are a close contact of a confirmed case,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of taste or smell please isolate and phone you GP without delay. Do not go to work and try not to interact with others. This is a vital action if we are to break the chains of transmission.”

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to Sunday, October 4. Laois and all of its neighbouring counties experienced increases totalling 59 new cases.

Laois 508 - 11 up from the previous day.

Offaly 772 - up 18.

Kildare 2,678 - up 15.

Carlow 301 - up 1.

Kilkenny 484 - up 1.

Tipperary 836 - up 13.

Dublin 17,951. - up 130.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community. The revised figure for Laois is contained in the Covid-19 section of the Government's website.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 38,973 confirmed cases reflects this.