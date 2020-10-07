Covid-19 patient numbers fall at Portlaoise hospital as all ICU beds fill up again

The number of patients receiving care for Covid-19 at Portlaoise has decreased in the past 24 hours and none of those with the virus receiving critical care, according to official figures.

However, the HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Updates shows that frontline staff at the Laois hospital are again operating without critical care capacity.

The update published on Wednesday shows that there were two confirmed cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise as of 8 pm on Tuesday, October 6. This is a decrease from one on Monday's report. There is no suspect case in the hospital

Just a day after having space in the ICU department after weeks of operating at full capacity, staff are again having to manage with no vacant critical care beds. One patient is in ICU.

The number of available general beds fell back from 16 on Monday to seven by Tuesday evening when the report was filed.

The Covid-19 numbers at the hospital do not reflect an outbreak at a nursing home in Portlaoise where 31 staff and residents tested positive. READ MORE HERE.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

It now has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases - up one on Monday. One is in ICU. No other patients were suspected of having the virus in the Offaly hospital which had one available ICU beds and 10 free general beds late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital is the busiest of the three non-Dublin hospitals in the group. It now continues to have five confirmed Covid-19 cases. There were two suspect cases. Two of the confirmed cases are receiving critical care. The Kildare facility 2 ICU bed and six general beds when the HSE compiled figures on Tuesday night.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Both are busier with Covid-19 patients. Tallaght now has 23 confirmed cases and 11 suspected. It has just no ICU bed and 11 general bed available. St James' has 14 confirmed and five suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 30 general beds and one critical care bed available.

Nationally, there were 142 patients in hospitals with the disease with 134 suspect cases by late Tuesday. Of these two categories, 34 people were receiving critical care - 16 are ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.