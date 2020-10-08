LATEST: Another 506 new cases of Covid-19 across Ireland as Laois shows another rise

Yet another high number of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland has been announced this Thursday evening, October 8.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has also been 1 additional death related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,817 COVID-19 related deaths and 40,086* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The figures are as of midnight Wednesday, October 7.

While Laois is not on today's list of highlighted counties, eight new cases are confirmed in the latest 26 county-by-county breakdown. It brings to 517 the total since February. Nearly 10% of the total or 52 case were recorded in the first week of September.

Nphet says there are 244 cases across 21 counties. In addition 91 are in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, and 42 in Meath.

Of the cases notified today;

240 are men / 265 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

59 cases have been identified as community transmission

County by County in the Midlands

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Tuesday, October 6.

Laois 517 - up 8 from the previous day.

Offaly 781 - up 3.

Kildare 2,691 - up 13.

Carlow 302 - up 1.

Kilkenny 495 - up 9.

Tipperary 849 - up 5.

Dublin 18,278 - up 217





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.