Covid-19 cases rise again at Portlaoise hospital as one patient falls critically ill #stopthespreadofCovid19

The number of patients receiving care for Covid-19 from Frontline staff at Portlaoise risen for the second day with one of the patients critically ill, according to official figures.

The HSE update for Thursday, published on Friday also shows that Portlaoise has no spare capacity in ICU nor can staff call on space in general beds due to the number of patients in the hospital with a range of illnesses.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals was finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and other hospitals at 8 pm on October 8.

It shows a rise of one in new cases of Covid-19 at the Laois hospital - up from one on Wednesday. While there are no suspected cases, one of those who has tested positive has had to been moved to the ICU due to the severity of the virus symptoms.

Portlaoise has had Covid-19 patients every day since September 11. There have been Covid-19 patients in the ICU on most days since September 15.

While the Covid-19 numbers are small, the hospital remains very busy caring for patients with other illnesses. The latest report shows that staff were having to manage with no vacant critical care beds and no general care beds by 8pm on Thursday. The hospital has rarely had a free ICU bed in recent months.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

It now has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases - up one on Wednesday. One patient is in ICU. No patients were suspected of having the virus in the Offaly hospital. However, staff could call on just one available ICU beds and one general bed late Thursday. Trollies have had to be deployed in Tullamore for most of the past week due to the pressure on beds.

Both of the new cases in Laois and Offaly were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital continues to have four confirmed Covid-19 cases - down one on Wednesday. There were three suspect cases. Two of the confirmed cases are receiving critical care. The Kildare facility two ICU beds and 16 general beds when the HSE compiled figures on Wednesday night.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 21 confirmed cases and eight suspected. It has just one ICU bed but no general bed available. St James' has 14 confirmed and seven suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 35 general beds and one critical care bed available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases rose from 179 cases overnight from 155 on Wednesday. There were 116 suspect cases up from 106 the previous day. Of these two categories, 37 people were receiving critical care - 18 are ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.