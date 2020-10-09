LATEST: Virus 'ACTION' urged - more coronavirus cases in Laois as Covid-19 claims more Irish lives and infects hundreds

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of five more people in Ireland as more than 600 people have caught the virus as the spread of the disease shows no signs of slowing on the island.

On a day when more than 1,000 new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland, the Republic's Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has today, October 9, been notified of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The daily statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said that there has also been five additional death related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,821* COVID-19 related deaths and 40,703* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Laois is not highlighted in the daily list of counties where the daily incidence is high. However, another eight new cases are confirmed in the latest 26 county-by-county breakdown. Seen end of the story for more details.

The figures show that Cork is now close to Dublin for new infections while previously unaffected Kerry is experiencing a surge.

NPHET says there have been 123 in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the situation is getting worse.

“The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

“It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation however it is early, individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease,” he said.

The figures are as of midnight Thursday, October 8 also show:

310 are men / 307 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

County by County

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Tuesday, October 6.

Laois 525 - up 8 from the previous day.

Offaly 790 - up 9

Kildare 2,739 - up 15.

Carlow 302 - no change.

Kilkenny 497 - up 2.

Tipperary 85. - up .

Dublin 18,368 - up 90.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,821 deaths reflects this.