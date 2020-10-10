LATEST: More Covid-19 cases in Laois as Irish daily increase hits new high

There has been a further big increase in Covid-19 cases in Laois and in Ireland, reported this Saturday, October 10.

There are 1,012 new cases of coronavirus reported today in the country.

It increases the total number since last February to 41,714* cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19, to total 1,824 so far.

Laois is not highlighted in the daily list of counties where the daily incidence is high. However, another 15 new cases are confirmed in the latest 26 county-by-county breakdown. See end of the story for details.

Of the cases notified today;

511 are men / 496 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

241 in Dublin, 112 in Cork, 80 in Cavan, 72 in Meath, 66 in Galway, and the remaining 441 cases are spread across 21 other counties.



As of 2pm today 199 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said he is very worried.

“I am very worried about the numbers we are seeing and how quickly they are deteriorating.

“All of today’s 1,012 cases were notified to the HPSC over a period of 24 hours up to midnight.

“The 14-day incidence rate has increased from 108 per 100,000 last Sunday to 150 per 100,000 today, which represents a 39% increase.

“All of the important indicators of the disease are deteriorating. For example, there has been a consistent increase in test positivity over the past week. The test positivity rate up to midnight Friday 9th October was 6.2%, which has more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

“Case numbers are growing across all age groups and throughout the country.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “In the past 24 hours, there have been 35 new admissions of laboratory confirmed cases to hospital and 4 new admissions to ICU. There are now 199 people in hospital and 31 in ICU. Every age group, location and household needs to act now, limit your contacts and stop the disease in its tracks.”

County by County

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Thursday, October 8.

Laois 540 - up 15 from the previous day.

Offaly 800 - up 10

Kildare 2,770 - up 31.

Carlow 305 - up 3.

Kilkenny 497 - up 2.

Tipperary 862. - up 7.

Dublin 18,491 - up 123.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 41,714 confirmed cases reflects this.