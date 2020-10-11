Covid-19 LATEST: Further cases in Laois as the national death toll is up and hundreds more infected across Ireland

Hundreds more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours with more deaths also confirmed, while the latest county-by-county figures show a single-digit rise in Laois and a surge in neighbouring Kildare.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported a further 814 new cases of coronavirus reported on Sunday in the country.

The new figures up to midnight, Saturday 11, increases the total number of confirmed infections to 42,528 since last February.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre(HSPC) has today, October 11, been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19, to total 1,826 so far.

Laois is not highlighted in the daily list of counties where the daily incidence is high. However, another seven new cases are confirmed in the latest 26 county-by-county breakdown. See end of the story for details.

Of the cases published by NPHET on Sunday, 226 are in Dublin, 77 are in Cork, 64 in Galway, 56 in Donegal, 48 in Meath and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Other details show that:

432 are men / 381 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of 2pm today 204 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health urged the public to follow the steps that can prevent infection.

“It is vital that the entire population consistently implement public health advice into their daily lives; keep your social contacts to an absolute minimum and keep physical distance when you need to be out of your home.

“22 out of 26 counties have 7-day incidence rates as a percentage of 14 day incidence rates above 50%. This shows rapidly increasing growth rates across the country,” he said.

County by County

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Friday, October 8.

Laois 547 - up 7 from the previous day.

Offaly 811 - up 11.

Kildare 2,816 - up 46.

Carlow 312 - up 7.

Kilkenny 513 - up 8.

Tipperary 875 - up 13.

Dublin 18,732 - up 331.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 41,714 confirmed cases reflects this.