LATEST: Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital reveals more patients in ICU according to HSE figures

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are treating two patients with Covid-19 one of whom is critically ill while a patient suspected of having the virus is also in ICU according to the latest report from the HSE which shows that two people died in hospital ICU departments.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals also shows that a hospital of similar size to the Laois hospital in Cavan has suffered a surge of admissions.

The report was finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise for Saturday, published on Sunday shows that Portlaoise continues to have no spare capacity in ICU but general beds have been freed. This contrasts with last week when the hospital had no general beds on a number of days.

There were two confirmed coronavirus cases by 8 pm on Saturday and one suspected case. The report for Friday night showed that there were three confirmed cases in the hospital. One confirmed case is in ICU as is a second patient who is suspected of catching Covid-19.

Cavan is an example of how Covid-19 could get out of control rapidly in Portlaoise hospital and Laois. At 22 cases, Cavan General Hospital had the most patients who had tested positive of any hospital in Ireland. None were in ICU. Co Cavan has second the highest incidence of the diseases in Ireland at 303.2 per 100,000 behind Donegal.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

It now has nine confirmed Covid-19. One patient is in ICU. No patients were suspected of having the virus in the Offaly hospital. Staff had two available ICU beds and five general bed late Saturday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has confirmed Covid-19 cases and one suspect case. One of the confirmed cases is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility one ICU beds and 20 general beds when the HSE compiled figures on Wednesday night.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 18 confirmed cases and eight suspected. It has 3 free ICU beds and 22 general beds available. St James' has 13 confirmed and 17 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 95 general beds and one critical care bed available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases rose from 198 cases overnight. There were 103 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 37 people were receiving critical care - 22 are ventilated. There were two deaths in ICU. There have few ICU deaths in recent months.