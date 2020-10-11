Covid-19 positive test forces big Laois secondary school to send entire year home for remote teaching

An entire year will one of Portlaoise's biggest secondary schools will stay home for 10 days after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Management at St Mary's CBS Secondary School for boys has informed parents of all students that a 5th year student has contracted the virus.

The school communicated with parents on Sunday, October 11.

"We have been notified today by the HSE that one of our 5th year students has tested positive for Covid-19. We wish this student a speedy and full recovery.

"We have been advised by the Department of Public Health, HSE Midlands that our 5th year students should be educated from home until Wednesday, October 21," said the message.

Classes will be run via Microsoft Teams as per the VSware timetable from Monday morning, October 12.

The school also advises parents on what to do in relation to siblings and students in other years. Management also reminds parents that the disease is circulating.

"If your 5th year son has a sibling in the school, they should attend as normal. For all other year groups, school will continue as normal...All parents should remind their sons that the virus is real, it is in our community and we must follow the HSE Guidelines to the letter," said the statement.

School management says the HSE letter giving further details to parents of 5th pupils, will be emailed to all parents on Sunday and Monday.

St Mary's is co-located with the Scoil Chríost Rí girl's secondary school on the Borris Road. The gym is the only facility that is shared. Scoil Chríost Rí had a confirmed case in early September.

Laois has an incidence rate of 124 per 100,000 population.