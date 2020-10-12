LATEST: Covid-19 at Portlaoise hospital stable but just three ICU beds for 820,000 people in Dublin, Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are treating two patients with Covid-19 one of whom is critical, according to the latest report from the HSE which also shows that the pressure on ICU departments in Dublin and Midlands means less than a handful of beds are available to treat people ill with the virus or other illnesses.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Sunday and published on Monday, shows that there were two confirmed coronavirus cases by 8 pm. There are three suspected cases.

One confirmed case is in ICU. A second patient suspected of having the virus and who was in ICU on Saturday is no longer recorded as a Covid-19 case in the ICU. Portlaoise continues to have no spare capacity in ICU but 13 general beds have been freed.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The daily HSE report says that there are just three ICU beds available at the five hospitals - the vacant beds are in Dublin. The HSE says the DMHG serves a population of 819,340 people. The hospitals had more than 208,000 emergency department visits in 2019.

The hospitals had more than patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 or were suspect cases by Sunday evening. Just ten of these patients are in ICU.

The Offaly hospital continues to have nine confirmed Covid-19. One of these patients is in ICU as is one suspect case. The report said three people were confirmed as having the virus by the Offaly hospital in the last 24 hours. Staff had no available ICU beds and five generals bed late Sunday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has three confirmed Covid-19 cases and four suspect cases. None of these patients is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility no ICU beds and 13 general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 19 confirmed cases and ten suspected. It has one free ICU bed and 16 general beds available. St James' has 13 confirmed and 20 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 42 general beds and two critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases rose again to 216 cases. There were 124 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 41 people were receiving critical care - 22 are ventilated. There was one death in ICU.