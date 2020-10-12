LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 reported in Laois as NPHET publish up to date county breakdown

Laois has had six new cases of Covid-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, according to the figures released this evening.

The HPSC has been notified of 1 additional death related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 1,827 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday, October 11 the HPSC has been notified of 825 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 43,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

426 are men / 392 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and

the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Laois' 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 now stands at 134.6. The county has had 114 new cases during the fortnight from September 28 to October 11.

The National Public Health Emergency Team published an up to date county by county breakdown of new cases and incidence of the disease with its daily statement. MORE BELOW TABLE.

As of 2pm on Monday, October 12 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations have taken place in the past 24 hours.

County by County

The latest detailed county total figures for Laois published two days behind today's new daily breakdwon and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Saturday, October 10.

Laois 555 - up 8 from the previous day.

Offaly 818 - - up 7.

Kildare 2,865 - up 49.

Carlow 316 - up 4.

Kilkenny 526 - up 13.

Tipperary 885 - up 10.

Dublin 18,956 - up 224.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

