Mininister claims there are a higher number of Covid-19 cases at Kilminchy Lodge than home has announced

A Fianna Fáil Minister has published figures which reveal a disparity in the number of positive Covid-19 tests outlined by Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home which .

The Portlaoise home, where three residents have died, says there have been no aditional cases. However Laois Offaly TD and Minister Sean Fleming outlined a different situation with the key difference in staff infections.

"I understand that 22 residents in the nursing home have tested positive for COVID19 and are all in isolation. 16 staff have also tested positive and are on COVID leave and are self-isolating for the next two weeks," he said in a statement.

The TD said he also understands that everybody in the nursing home will be tested again today, Tuesday, October 13.

He claimed agency staff have been brought in to look after those residents who are now in isolation. He added that agency staff would also be tested.

A statement issued on behalf of the home on October 5 said there were 31 confirmed cases of Covid-19. It said 21 of these cases related to residents and 10 were members of staff.

The statement from the nursing home on October 12 which confirmed that there had been three deaths, said there was no change in the number of residents who have tested positive.

It added that a second round of testing was carried out on October 8, the results were returned on October 10.

"No new additional positive cases were found and one resident is currently under the care of Portlaoise General Hospital," said the statment.

The home has yet to clarify to the Leinste Express the disparity in infection numbers revealed in Minster Fleming's statement and its statement.