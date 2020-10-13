Covid-19 LATEST: New cases in Laois as hundreds more infected across Ireland

The Covid-19 national update on Budget Day has reported that hundreds more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours with more deaths also confirmed, while the latest county-by-county figures show an further rise in Laois and in neighbouring Midlands counties.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported a further 811 new cases of coronavirus this Tuesday October 13.

The new figures up to midnight, Monday 12, increases the total number of confirmed infections to 44,159* since last February.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre(HSPC) has today, October 13, been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19, to total 1,830 so far.

Laois is not highlighted in the daily list of counties where the daily incidence is high. However, another six new cases are confirmed in the latest 26 county-by-county breakdown. See end of the story for details.

Of the cases published by NPHET on Tuesday, 190 in Dublin, 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry, 50 in Clare and

the remaining 317 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

Other details show that most of the people contracting the virus are under 45:

415 are men / 396 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

As of 2pm today 234 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We have widespread community transmission in the country. The spread of COVID-19 is a whole population issue, which is why we’re appealing to every single individual, every single family, household, organisation, workplace, to act on public health advice. You are the frontline defence against this disease.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “If we see community transmission patterns continuing to grow, we’re going to see more vulnerable groups being infected and the result of that, unfortunately will be further hospitalisations and deaths. Limiting your contacts, avoiding crowds and following basic public health measures will ultimately save lives.”

County by County

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Sunday, October 11.

Laois 561 - up 6 from the previous day.

Offaly 826 - up 8.

Kildare 2,901 - up 36.

Carlow 323 - up 7.

Kilkenny 541 - up 15.

Tipperary 895 - up 10.

Dublin 19,205 - up 249.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 44,159 confirmed cases reflects this.