LATEST: Another new Covid-19 admission to Portlaoise hospital says daily HSE report

Frontline staff at Portlaoise hospital are now treating four patients with Covid-19 one of whom is critically ill, according to the latest report from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Tuesday and published on Wednesday, shows that a new patient with the virus tested positive in the 24 hours up to 8pm on Tuesday. There were no suspected cases.

Portlaoise continues to have no spare capacity in ICU where one of the confirmed cases is being cared for. There were 12 general beds available an increase of seven on the previous day.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The Offaly hospital now has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases one less than the previous day. One of these patients is in ICU as is two suspect cases. Staff had no available ICU beds and one general bed late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases and five suspect cases. Three new patients tested positive in the past 24 hours. None of these patients is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility had one ICU bed and four general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 19 confirmed cases and eight suspected. It has two ICU beds and 12 general beds available. St James' has 11 confirmed but 28 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 30 general beds and four critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases rose again to 230 cases- same as the previous day. There were 124 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 40 people were receiving critical care - 27 are ventilated. There were no deaths in ICU.