Covid-19 LATEST: More than 1,000 cases and more deaths - 'Extremely Concerning' warns Dr Holohan

Laois has one of the lowest levels of new infections

Covid-19 has claimed five more lives in Ireland and infected more than 1,000 people in the past day according to the latest figures which also show that Laois has had less than five new cases.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reported a further 1,095 new cases of coronavirus in its daily briefing this Wednesday, October 14.

The new figures up to midnight, October 13, increases the total number of confirmed infections to 45,243* since last February.

NPHET also announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre(HSPC) has today, October 14, been notified of five additional deaths related to COVID-19, to total 1,835. so far.

Of the new cases announced Wednesday NPHET highlighted 246 in Dublin, 185 in Meath,128 in Cavan, 118 in Cork, 63 in Kildare. It said the remaining 342 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

A table published by NPHET shows that less than there were less than five new cases in Laois making it one of the few counties with a low number of new cases. The incidence rate has also stabilised in Laois

However, the county be county breakdown of the precise number of new cases shows that four new cases were confirmed on Monday bringing to 565 the total number of infections in Laois. See end of the story for details.

MORE DETAILS BELOW TABLE.

Other details for Wednesday:

529 are men / 552 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

As of 2pm today 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 9 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the situation is of extreme concern.

“Today, we again report a daily new confirmed case figure over 1,000. This situation is extremely concerning. Every single one of us has a role to play.

“We each need to reduce contact with other people as much as possible, so that means staying at home, working from home where possible, practicing physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising,” he said.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said people must now make choices.

"Stop meeting up in groups, stop socialising, stop organising play dates, parties and other social activities. People must recognise that the disease is a direct threat to themselves and their families. Now is the time for each of us to act,” he said.

County by County

The latest county total figures for Laois and neighbouring counties refer to midnight on Monday, October 12.

Laois 565 - up 4. from the previous day.

Offaly 834 - up 8.

Kildare 2,941. - up 40.

Carlow 329 - up 6.

Kilkenny 556 - up 15.

Tipperary 910 - up 15.

Dublin 19,391 - up 186.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 11 confirmed cases. The figure of 45,243 confirmed cases reflects this.