Breaking: Further Covid-19 related death at Portlaoise nursing home

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise can confirm a further death of one of its residents.

A statement confirmed that the resident passed away on Monday at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sadly, this brings to four the number of residents who have passed away having tested positive for Covid-19 in the home.

The Lodge confirmed that two of the deaths occurred within the nursing home itself and two residents passed away in Portlaoise hospital.

"Our Family Liaison Officer is available to all families and is providing support where required. The management, staff and community at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home express our sincere sympathy and condolences to the families and relatives of our deceased residents. The nursing home continues to work closely with Public Health, The HSE and HIQA," said a statement.

"We want to acknowledge and thank our hard-working staff who continue to provide selfless and tireless dedication in the care of our residents. They constantly provide the highest standards of professional care, while also caring for our residents with the utmost of kindness and compassion.

"We also want to acknowledge the medical support given by Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. The management and staff at Kilminchy Lodge are also grateful for the support of the families and friends of all our residents during these difficult times. The goodwill, support and kindness of the local community and local businesses has been incredible, we are humbled by the generosity and kindness of so many people who have sent their best wishes during these difficult times," concluded the statement issued on Wednesday afternoon.

The Lodge announced in early October that 31 people had tested positive - 10 staff and 21 residents. The home has capacity for 52 residents.

All residents and staff were due to be tested on Tuesday, October 13.