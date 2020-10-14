Schools to shut in Northern Ireland for two weeks to try to stem Covid-19 wave in six counties

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene has confirmed that tougher restrictions will be introduced in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

A record 1,217 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours taking the total in the six counties to 23,115.

People will be urged to work from home when possible and make only essential journeys and attendance at funerals will be restricted to 25 people.

Shops will be allowed to remain open but with increased public health vigilance.

Schools will close from Monday for a two-week period.

Pubs and restaurants with the exceptions of takeaways are to shut for four weeks.

Places of worship will remain opening, with face coverings mandatory.



Funerals and weddings will also be limited to 25 people.



Off licenses and supermarkets will not be able to sell alcohol after 11pm.

Leaders and health authorities in the North have sought an all-island approach to controlling the spread which is acute in the border with Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan badly hit in the Republic.