BREAKING: Covid-19 outbreak at Portlaoise hospital confirmed by HSE

Portlaoise hospital has been hit by an outbreak of Covid-19 involving patients and staff which has resulted in the closure of a ward.

The HSE confirmed that coronavirus has forced the hospital to close a ward to prevent the spread that will ensure other parts of the facilty can operate.

An outbreak is declared when there is a minimum of two connected cases. The number of positive cases at the hospital is understood to be small so the HSE has not published the number of people involved as it would make them potentially identifiable.

"The Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise can confirm that one ward at the hospital is now closed to new admissions because of Covid-19 infection involving a number of patients and staff members," said the statement.

"All other services at the hospital continue to operate as normal. Patients who have appointments to attend the hospital should attend unless contacted by the hospital directly.

"In accordance with HPSC guidelines, the Hospital Outbreak Control Team was convened. Covid-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients is actively on-going to ensure the protection of public health. Any staff identified as close contacts of Covid-19 cases are now self-isolating.

"The hospital would like to reassure patients, staff and the public that all appropriate steps have been taken in accordance with national guidelines. Staff and patients have been provided with key hospital contacts if any concerns need to be addressed.

"The protection of public health is of the utmost importance to the hospital and every effort is being taken to reduce the risk of spread of Covid-19 at this time," said the statement.

The HSE urged people to please adhere to public health advice and the level 3 restrictions at this time. It appealed to people not to visit the hospital or any health care facility if you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 infection. The public is also asked to please contact your GP by phone for advice if you have any concerns. Further advice is available at www.hse.ie

The statement was issued on the same day as it was confirmed that a fourth resident of Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise had died. Two people passed away at the Laois hospital while two sucumbed at the home.

Covid-19 positive patients have been treated in Portlaoise every day since September 11. Latest figures from the HSE show that four patients have the virus with one critically ill.