Support Bubbles wanted for people alone during Covid restrictions

A Laois Labour local area rep has called on the Government and NPHET to consider allowing for support or social bubbles for those living alone or in single parent households.

Eoin Barry says the new Covid-19 restrictions are "unnessarily blunt".

“The announcement by the government yesterday evening that all household visits are to be banned, is unnecessarily blunt for those living alone.”

“We all understand the need to bring down community transmission of the virus, but other countries have understood the impact that isolation has and have allowed people to create social bubbles. The rules need to show compassion and be reflective of the type of households that people live in. Single person and single parent households shouldn’t be entirely cut off from any social contact or support during this crisis.

“The Government should do what countries like the UK and New Zealand have done in publishing guidance for social bubbles.

“A support bubble is a close support network between a household with only one adult in the home and one other household of any size.

“This would allow a household to form a bubble with an elderly parent or relative living alone. While I understand the need for all of us to limit our social contacts, we need to consider the consequences of completely isolating people who happen to live alone," Mr Barry said.