Covid-19 incidence in Laois showed tentative signs of stabilising until new spike

The incidence of Covid-19 in showed tentative signs of stabilising until a new spike in cases pushed the rate back up significantly.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre's (HSPC) up to date 14-day reports on the virus are viewed as a yardstick of the prevalence and spread of the disease.

The latest completed report covers the two weeks from September 30 to October 13. It showed an incidence of 135.8 per 100 k on the back of 115 cases in Laois.

However, provisional HSPC figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on Thursday, October 15 show the virus biting back in Laois.

The rate had begun to level off in recent days. It rose rapidly until October 10 when the rate was 133 per 100k. However, a slow down in the emergence of new cases meant a small rise in the incidence.

However, the NPHET report HSPC figures up to October 14 show that 32 new cases emerged on Wednesday meaning the rate is now 160.6 per 100k.

The latest reports include at least 31 new cases at a nursing home in Portlaoise. The outbreak has led to four deaths. Staff and residents contracted the disease. The home has not provided update figures since October 5.

Laois has the eight-lowest incidence of the disease in Ireland. However, all the counties below Laois are in double figures. SEE BREAKDOWN IN TABLE BELOW.