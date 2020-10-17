LATEST: More Covid-19 cases in Laois as deaths and cases rise nationally

The predicted rise in cases of Covid-19 continues in this Saturday's update, with another 1,276 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health.

In Laois, another 13 cases have been confirmed today October 17.

There are eight more deaths recorded by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) which wants a six week Level five lockdown.

In its daily statement, NPHET announced that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has been notified of the 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of these, 1 occurred in June, 2 in September and 5 in October.

There has been a total of 1,849 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday, 16 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,276 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 48,678 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 278 are in Dublin, 149 in Cork, 108 in Meath, 107 in Galway, 80 in Wexford, and the remaining 554 cases are spread across 21 counties.

644 of the new cases are men / 631 are women. 69% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 31 years old.

As of 2pm today Saturday October 17, 260 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 621 cases in Laois since February.

The past seven days have also seen an outbreak in Portlaoise hospital. MORE BELOW GRAPH.

The full county by county breakdown is two days behind NEPHT's update.

Figures for Laois and neighbouring counties on midnight of Thursday, October 15.

Laois 608 - up 8

Offaly 848 - no change.

Kildare 3,067 - up 32.

Kilkenny 594 - up 23.

Carlow 360 - up 21.

Tipperary 947 - up 22.

Dublin 20,145 - up 232.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.