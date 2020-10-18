LATEST: More Covid-19 cases in Laois as cases nationally rise

A total of 1,283 new cases of Covid-19 have been notified today.

In Laois, another 23 new cases have been confirmed.



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 49,962 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

651 are women / 628 are men

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

408 in Dublin, 156 in Cork, 88 in Kildare, 80 in Meath, 55 in Limerick and the remaining 496 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today 277 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.