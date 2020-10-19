LATEST - Covid-19 outbreak and case numbers RISE again at Portlaoise hospital

Portlaoise hospital has admitted two more patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend while one patient remains in ICU.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Sunday and published on Monday, October 19, shows that there are now seven confirmed cases at the hospital. This is up two on Friday. There were no suspected cases. One patient is in ICU>

The daily operations report says that Portlaoise had one free ICU bed by 8pm Sunday. It has two spare general beds.

Portlaoise hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore.

The Offaly hospital has also had to admit more Covid-19 positive patients. It now has 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases up on last week. One of its confirmed and one of its suspected cases are critically ill. Staff had no available ICU beds and 15 general bed late Thursday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital continues to have six confirmed Covid-19 cases and five suspected cases. None of these patients is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility had no ICU bed and three general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 24 confirmed cases and 19 suspected. It has four ICU beds and 19 general beds available. St James' has 10 confirmed but 14 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 105 general beds and three critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases had risen to 290 by 8 pm Sunday. There were 120 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 38 people were receiving critical care - 27 are ventilated. There was no death in ICU on Sunday.