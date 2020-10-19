Covid-19 cases up again in Laois with 50,000 milestone hit nationally as lockdown looms

Laois experienced another spike in cases over the weekend with 23 people testing positive for the disease on Sunday according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

As a new lockdown looms that latest national figure brings to more that 50,000 confirmed cases in Ireland since February.

In its daily statement published on Monday, October 19 more than 1,000 new cases were confirmed around Ireland but no deaths were recorded.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) show that as of midnight Sunday, October 18 a further 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified. It brings to 50,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,852 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

NPHET published figures confirm 23 new cases in Laois on Sunday. There have been 158 cases in the two weeks to October 18. The incidence per 100,000 population is 186.5. The national incidence is 261.7 per 100,000. There have been 667 confirmed cases in Laois since February.

Other counties highlighted by NPHET for new cases are: 235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and the remaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties. FULL CHART AT END OF STORY.

Of the cases notified today;

511 are men / 518 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

As of 2pm today, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, urged the public to follow the rules to stop the spread.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days,” he said in a statement.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.