Laois Offaly TD demands same number for funerals as for weddings in Covid Level 5

A Laois Offaly TD has pointed to the difference of people allowed at a wedding and a funeral, under the Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions that will kick in shortly.

Barry Cowen has contacted Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to ask why it's not the same number of people allowed to grieve at a funeral, as celebrate at a wedding.

"Have contacted Taoiseach & Tánaiste asking that if 25 can celebrate a wedding, surely 25 rather than 10 can grieve at loved ones funeral. Hope it can be done."

