Fundraiser for Laois man seriously ill with Covid-19 in UK

A fundraiser has been started for a Laois man who is seriously ill with Covid-19 in the UK.

Tommy Ring who is originally from Abbeyleix but living in Northampton, East Midlands, is on a ventilator in hospital fighting for his life.

His brother Jon Ring who lives in Australia has launched a Gofundme online fundraiser to gather support for his brother and his wife.

"Tommy Ring is 58 years old and is a hard working Father and Husband. Tommy loves music and is an outgoing man, always loving to socialise and Travel with his wife Krystyna.

"Tommy was taken to hospital by ambulance on October 10th 2020 where he is fighting for his life having contracted COVID-19 a few days earlier. Medical staff at Northampton Hospital are doing everything they can to help him recover. He currently cannot breathe without a mechanical ventilator and is very ill and is now in an induced coma.

"One of his attending Nursing Staff advised us that Tommy has a lot of damage in his lungs. They have been draining fluid from his lungs but there is a lot of tissue damage due to infections. He is unable to speak.

"Tommy's wife Krystyna is beside herself with worry and is supporting Tommy as best she can although unable to visit him. A few months ago they used up any savings on the first lot of lockdowns in the UK. Tommy's employment status only qualifies him for extremely limited Government benefits and yet they have to sustain a mortgage, living expenses and bills. Krystyna is unable to work due to her own medical issues: chronic pain.

"We are certainly hoping that Tommy will recover but, unfortunately, the road to recovery will take months due to the significant damage in his lung tissue. We have calculated, with Krystyna, the target figure of eleven thousand pounds to pay for medical expenses and normal living expenses while Tommy is recovering over the next 5-6 months (being a reasonable amount of time to recover from COVID and the existing lung tissue damage, etc).

"My name is Jon Ring and I am Tommy's brother. I am in Australia while Tommy lives in the UK. We feel that everyone who knows Tommy will want to help in some way. Please donate if you can. Thank you," Jon Ring said.

See the fundraiser here.