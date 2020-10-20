Portlaoise hospital has second highest number of critically ill Covid-19 patients in Ireland according to latest HSE report

Portlaoise hospital has the second highest number of critically ill Covid-19 patients admissions of all hospitals in Ireland according to the latest HSE report on the virus in Irish hospitals.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Monday and published on Tuesday, October 20, shows that there are now eight confirmed cases at the hospital. This is up by one on Sunday. There are no suspected cases.

However, the condition of some of the patients deteriorated on Monday. There were three patients fighting the virus in the care of ICU staff by 8pm on Monday.

The HSE report also confirms that only St James’s hospital in Dublin has more patients in ICU with Covid-19. It has four patients in the ICU with the virus.

The daily operations report says that Portlaoise had no free ICU bed by 8pm Monday. It has one spare general bed.

The Laois hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and Dublin. There were no free ICU beds at the non-Dublin hospitals in the group on Monday evening.

Portlaoise is the smallest hospital in the group overall and also has less ICU capacity than the other hospitals.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital has also had to admit more Covid-19 positive patients. It now has 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases up on Monday. One of its confirmed and one of its suspected cases are critically ill. Staff had no available ICU beds and 15 general beds late Monday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital continues to have eight confirmed Covid-19 cases and two suspected cases. One of the suspected cases is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility had no ICU bed and two general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 29 confirmed cases and six suspected. It has two ICU beds and one general bed available. St James' has eight confirmed but 29 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 64 general beds and three critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals rose by 10 to 300 late on Monday. There were 133 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 44 people were receiving critical care - 29 are ventilated. There were two deaths in ICU on Monday.