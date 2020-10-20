LATEST: 13 more deaths for Ireland as Laois Covid-19 cases rise again

As the countdown to Level 5 lockdown continues, another 13 deaths have been reported in Ireland this Tuesday, October 20.

There are 1,269 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Meanwhile Laois has seen a further rise in cases. After 44 cases over the past weekend, another 14 cases are added today. There have been 169 new cases in the past 14 days in Laois. The total since February in the county has reached 669. The incidence per 100,000 population has risen to 199.5.

Cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stand at 52,268 since February. The number of deaths of people with the virus has risen to 1,865 so far this year. The national incidence also rose to 279.3 per 100,000.

Figures are from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

Dublin's new case numbers have been surpassed by another county for the first time.

Of the cases notified today, 221 are in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties. 657 are men / 609 are women. 63% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 34 years old.



As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has urged the public to follow the rules to stop the spread.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days,” he said in a statement.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.