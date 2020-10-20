Government perform u-turn already on one Level 5 lockdown restriction

Cabinet have agreed to change one of the restrictions announced last night as part of the Level 5 lockdown.

A number of TDs raised an issue with the Level 5 restrictions announced for weddings and funerals and the attendance allowed at each event on Monday night.

The new lockdown will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday and it was announced on Monday that just ten mourners would be allowed attend a funeral while 25 could attend a wedding.

Offaly TD Barry Cowen said on Tuesday: "Last night, I contacted the Taoiseach and Health Minister asking that if 25 can celebrate a wedding, surely 25 rather than 10, can grieve at a loved one's funeral. I hope this can be addressed today."

The Taoiseach answered a question on this disparity at a press conference on Monday evening.

"Funerals are very very difficult," he said. "In one location you could have many funerals," adding that he accepts its difficult for funerals. He said the aim was to reduce numbers congregating as much as possible.

However, it has been reported that the Cabinet have now performed a u-turn on this measure and 25 mourners will be allowed attend a funeral under Level 5.

Level 5 comes into effect at midnight on Wednesday night for the entire country.