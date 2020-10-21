Update on Covid-19 cases at Portlaoise hospital according to the latest HSE report

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Portlaoise hospital has decreased, according to the latest HSE report on the virus in Irish hospitals.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Tuesday and published on Wednesday, October 21, shows that there are now seven confirmed cases at the hospital. This is down by one on Monday. There was one suspected case.

There were two patients fighting the virus in the care of ICU staff by 8pm on Tuesday. This is down one on Monday.

The daily operations report says that Portlaoise had no free ICU bed and five spare general beds.

The Laois hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and Dublin. There were no free ICU beds at the non-Dublin hospitals in the group for the second day running.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital has also had to admit more Covid-19 positive patients. It now has 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases - down one. One of its confirmed and one of its suspected cases are critically ill. Staff had no available ICU bed and 12 general beds late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases - up two - and 11 suspected cases. One of the suspected cases is receiving critical care. The Kildare facility had no ICU bed and four general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 27 confirmed cases and seven suspected. It has three ICU beds but no general bed available. St James' has nine confirmed but 18 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 52 general beds and five critical care beds available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 311 late on Tuesday. There were 115 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 43 people were receiving critical care - 26 are ventilated. There were two deaths in ICU on Tuesday.