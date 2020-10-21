LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,868 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 53,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Laois has 19 new cases.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 538 are men / 627 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and the remaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 27additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”