Covid-19 in Laois passes 700 mark - latest figures for lockdown day one from NPHET

A further 15 people in Laois have tested positive for Covid-19 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on day one of lockdown in Ireland.

As Level-15 commenced NPHET also confirmed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has reported 1,066 new cases in Ireland. As of midnight, October 21, the new cases mean there have been 54,476* officially confirmed cases since February.

A further three deaths were confirmed in the daily statement bringing to 1,871 the number of people who have died during the pandemic in Ireland.

The extra cases in Laois push to 222 per 100,000 the incidence of the virus in Laois. There have been 188 new cases in the two weeks to October 21. The recent upsurge in the virus has pushed the total number of confirmed cases to 713.

The national incidence is now 302.5 per 100 k on the back of 14,404 the past 14 days. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.

Counties highlighted today be NPHET are: 244 in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath. The remaining 528 cases are spread across all remaining counties. More below the table on what Dr Holohan and NPHET think on lockdown day 1.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health warned about where the country is at with the disease.

“We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact - restrict your movements and contact your GP,” he said.

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the risk of getting the disease is much higher than just a few months ago.

“The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to COVID-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice,” she said.

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reproduction rate must be cut.

“The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time,” he said.

Dr Colm Henry is the Chief Clinical Officer, HSE. He said everybody can protect the vulnerable.

“Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this,” he said.

Of details from today's cases show;

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of 2pm today 313 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 54,476 confirmed cases reflects this.