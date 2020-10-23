HSE excludes ICU Covid-19 figures in Portlaoise and other hospitals from latest daily report

The HSE has not published the hospital by hospital breakdown of the number of people with Covid-19 being treated in the ICU department of Portlaoise and other critical care units in hospitals across Ireland.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals for Thursday and published on Friday, October 23, does not included the section published in previous reports on the activity in each ICU department.

The report for Wednesday showed that three people were critically ill at the Laois hospital. All of the other hospitals in the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) had patients in ICU with Covid-19.

There is no note on the latest report as to why the hospital breakdown has been excluded. The Leinster Express is awaiting a reply from the Department of Health and the HSE. The reports, which have been published daily for several months, can be seen here.

The the daily update shows that frontline staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise continued to treat eight confirmed cases by 8pm on Thursday. This is the same as Wednesday. There were no suspected cases.

The HSE report says that Portlaoise had no free ICU bed and five spare general beds.

The DMHG which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and Dublin.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital has also had to admit more Covid-19 positive patients. It continues to have 11 confirmed Covid-19 cases but no suspected cases. Staff had no available ICU bed and four general beds late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital has 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases and five suspected cases. The Kildare facility had one ICU bed and five general beds when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 20 confirmed cases and five suspected. It has one ICU bed and eight general beds available. St James' has 13 confirmed but 27 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 45 general beds and two critical care bed available.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 301 late on Thursday. There were 111 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 51 people were receiving critical care - 26 are ventilated. These figures are similar to the previous day. There were no deaths in ICU on Thursday.