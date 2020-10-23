LATEST: New Covid-19 cases for Laois as lockdown Bank Holiday begins

A further 13 people in Laois have tested positive for Covid-19 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) as Ireland starts the locked down October Halloween bank holiday weekend.

The recent upsurge in the virus has pushed the total number of confirmed cases in Laois to 726 recorded since late February. 186 of those cases in Laois are in the past two weeks to October 22.

There is a drop in new case numbers for Ireland today, down to 777. However another seven deaths have been announced by NPHET as reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October. There has been a total of 1,878 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, October 22, the new cases mean there have been 55,261* officially confirmed cases since February.

Of the cases notified today; 182 are in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties. 434 are men / 340 are women. 66% are under 45 years of age. The median age is 33 years old

As of 2pm today 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has urged people to be strict with their self isolations.

“15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has COVID-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

The 14 day incidence for Ireland is now at 306 cases per 100k population. The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. Laois is at 219 cases per 100,000 population.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 55,261 confirmed cases reflects this.