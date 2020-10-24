LATEST: New NPHET Covid-19 cases may show spread in Laois is going in right direction during lockdown

The latest figures for Covid-19 in Laois may show early signs that restrictions could be having an impact on the spread of the coronavirus in the county.

A further seven people in Laois have tested positive for Covid-19 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) daily update published on Saturday, October 24.

This is the first time in a number of weeks that there has not been a double digit rise in new cases in Laois. It is also a further decrease on the numbers reported on Friday when 13 new cases were confirmed.

The recent upsurge in the virus has pushed the total number of confirmed cases in Laois to 784 recorded since late February.

The incidence in Laois is remains at 219 cases per 100,000 population on the back of 186 cases in the two weeks to October 23. Most of these cases emerged when Laois was under Level 2 and 3 restrictions. The decrease in numbers coincides with Level 5 lockdown.

A total of 859 new case numbers were confirmed across Ireland on Saturday. However, another four deaths have been announced by NPHET as reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, October 23, the new cases mean there have been 56,108* officially confirmed cases since February.

The 14 day incidence for Ireland is now nearly 303 cases per 100k population. This is on the back of more than 14,400 cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET highlighted increases in the following counties: 192 in Dublin, 148 in Cork, 58 in Donegal, 55 in Galway, 54 in Monaghan.

It said the 352 remaining cases were spread across 21 remaining counties. MORE COUNTY BY COUNTY FIGURES IN TABLE AT END OF STORY.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. This is almost the same as the previous day.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 56,108 confirmed cases reflects this.