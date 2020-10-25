LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois

A further 19 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Laois today.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 803.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 24th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 57,128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 508 are men / 506 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

County

  

Today’s cases

(to midnight 24OCT2020)

  

14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(11OCT2020 to 24OCT2020)

  

New Cases during last 14 days

(11OCT2020 to 24OCT2020)

  

IRELAND

  

1,025

  

307.5

  

14,644

  

Cavan

  

23

  

966.2

  

736

  

Meath

  

50

  

657.3

  

1,282

  

Westmeath

  

16

  

445.0

  

395

  

Sligo

  

22

  

427.3

  

280

  

Monaghan

  

19

  

374.7

  

230

  

Galway

  

77

  

373.6

  

964

  

Cork

  

147

  

347.6

  

1,887

  

Donegal

  

53

  

322.3

  

513

  

Wexford

  

15

  

313.2

  

469

  

Kildare

  

54

  

303.4

  

675

  

Limerick

  

45

  

295.0

  

575

  

Kerry

  

41

  

291.8

  

431

  

Carlow

  

16

  

291.6

  

166

  

Louth

  

25

  

285.5

  

368

  

Longford

  

9

  

281.4

  

115

  

Roscommon

  

13

  

274.2

  

177

  

Clare

  

21

  

264.3

  

314

  

Dublin

  

255

  

256.9

  

3,461

  

Mayo

  

16

  

246.0

  

321

  

Leitrim

  

<5

  

243.4

  

78

  

Laois

  

19

  

232.6

  

197

  

Offaly

  

15

  

224.5

  

175

  

Waterford

  

22

  

204.9

  

238

  

Kilkenny

  

8

  

175.3

  

174

  

Wicklow

  

16

  

146.0

  

208

  

Tipperary

  

26

  

134.8

  

215

  

 