LATEST: New from NPHET - Covid-19 cases in Laois and every other county

The Bank holiday figures for Covid-19 show that 14 new cases have been confirmed in Laois on a day when every county in Ireland reported a new case as the second wave of the pandemic sweeps the country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) daily update published on Monday, October 26, means that 817 people have tested positive for the virus in Laois so far.

The total number of confirmed cases in Laois to 766 since late February. About 40% of the cases since the start of the year have been confirmed in October although testing has increased dramatically.

The incidence in Laois is now 242 cases per 100,000 population on the back of 205 cases in the two weeks to October 25.

A total of 939 new case numbers were confirmed across Ireland on Monday. However, another three deaths have been announced by NPHET as reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

There has been a total of 1,885 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, October 25, the new cases mean there have been 58,067 officially confirmed cases since February.

The 14-day incidence for Ireland is now nearly 3 cases per 100k population.

NPHET highlighted increases in the following counties: 262 in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal.

The remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Other details relating todays cases show.

444 are men / 483 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

