Portlaoise man who heads HSE crisis management team urges people to 'redouble' efforts to quash Covid-19

A Portlaoise native who is leading the community health fight against Covid-19 in the midlands has thanked the public for their renewed efforts to control the virus but has also urged the public to redouble their efforts to reduce the spread during Level 5 restrictions.

Pat Bennett is the Chairman of the HSE Area Crisis Management Team Community Health Office.

“We know that this re-introduction of restrictions will be difficult for the people of the region. However, we also know that taking action now is in everyone’s best interests.

“We know this is difficult, but we have suppressed this virus in the past and we can do it again if we work together,” he said.

Mr Bennett, who is also head of community health care in the Midlands, Louth and Meath, reminded people of the important measures they can continue to take to stop Covid-19 spreading.

“We need to ask the people of the region to redouble their efforts when it comes to keeping their distance from each other; wearing face coverings; catching coughs and sneezes and washing their hands,” said Mr Bennett who hails from Main Street.

The team Mr Bennett chairs have been meeting regularly in respect of planning since the outbreak of Covid 19. The HSE says their work has centred on planning around the additional measures needed to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the area.

The team is working to ensure all HSE services in the region will continue to make available every resource necessary to stop the spread of the virus. Apart from additional testing, the HSE says response teams are providing ongoing support to private nursing homes in the region.

Work has also been carried out to ensure precautions are in place in all healthcare settings so that vital health services can still be provided.

The team wants to keep health services across the region open during Level 5 so Mr Bennett and his colleagues say no one should delay seeking advice from any healthcare professional if it’s needed.

They also remind people that anyone with an appointment should presume that appointment is going ahead unless they are told otherwise.