Laois Covid-19 rate of spread now almost the same as Dublin

The incidence of Covid-19 in the population of Laois is now almost level with Dublin, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The incidence per 100,000 population is used as a yardstick to measure the spread of the virus. In what could be a sign that the virus is coming under control, NPHET reports that the incidence in Laois is 251.5 per 100k. This is on the back of 213 new cases between October 13 and 26.

While the rate has increased, in Laois is in the bottom ten counties when incidence is measured, just one below Dublin in ninth. While Dublin has had 3,503 in the two weeks to October 26, the incidence in the capital has fallen to 260 per 100 k. The national incidence is 307.6 following 14,648 cases.

Cavan has the highest incidence. By October 26 it has 962.2 per 100k on the back of 733 cases in two weeks. However, just

18 new cases were confirmed on October 27.

Kildare and Carlow, which border Laois have higher incidences of Covid-19 for the past two weeks. The rate of spread is lower in Offaly, Kilkenny and Tipperary than in Laois.

Tipperary has the lowest incidence in Ireland. Tipperary reported just six new cases on October 26. The incidence there is 133.5 per 100k on the back of 213 in two weeks.

However, the Tipperary, Laois, Dublin and other county and national figures fall a long way short what was achieved when the virus was under control in Ireland in early summer.

NPHET says the lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on July 3 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population. The incidence was driven down on the back of restrictions which were a lot stricter than the current Level 5 measures.

Dublin was placed on Level 3 restrictions in the middle of September. It was placed on Level 5 measures on October 21 with Laois and all 26 counties.