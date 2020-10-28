Fall in Covid-19 patients at Portlaoise hospital but the trollies are back in A&E

Covid-19 patient numbers at Portlaoise hospital fell on Tuesday after a spike in admissions last week but trollies are back in use as the hospital comes under strain to find space for people who need medical care.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Monday and published on Tuesday, October 26, shows that there are now six confirmed cases at the hospital - down two on the previous day. There was no suspected case

By 8pm on Tuesday, ICU staff were caring for one patient who has fallen critically ill. That is one less than the previous day.

The Laois hospital continues to have no vacant ICU beds and had just one free general bed - down four from Monday night. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported that there were seven people waiting on trollies at the Emergency Department (ED/A&E) on Wednesday morning. The department has been reconfigured to stream Covid-19 cases to an isolated section.

The Laois hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital now has nine patients 10 confirmed Covid-19 cases - this is down one on Monday. Two of its confirmed cases remain critically ill. There were no suspected cases in the Offaly hospital. Staff had no available ICU bed and two general beds by 8 pm. There were 15 people waiting on trollies in A&E.

Meanwhile, Naas General Hospital continues to have 18 confirmed Covid-19 cases. It has three suspected cases. However, none are receiving critical care.

The Kildare facility had one ICU bed but no generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures. Nurses reported that nine patients were on trollies waiting for beds.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght now has 25 confirmed cases and eight suspected. It has one ICU beds and three general beds available. St James' has 13 confirmed and 14 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 62 general beds and six critical care beds available. Both had patients in ICU.

Nurses say that between them the two Dublin hospitals had just nine patients on trollies.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 320 on Tusdaay down from 349 late on Monday. There were 102 suspect cases. Of these two categories, 47 people were receiving critical care - 33 are ventilated. There was on deaths in ICU on Tuesday.