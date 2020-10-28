Covid-19 like the World War II blitz says a psychologist who will speak at Midlands Science Week

The Covid-19 pandemic isolation is similar to what happened when Hitler bombed London during World War II which will present a 'significant risk to mental health' according to a psychotherapist and psychologist who will speak on resilience during the upcoming Midlands Science Week festival.

Dr Craig Slattery, Midlands Science Chairperson will interview Irish Psychologist & Psychotherapist, Dr Andrew Magee, who works closely with health service and the civil service staff on their mental and psychological well-being.

Speaking in advance Dr Magee spoke about the place of resilience in the context of Covid-19.

"We can equate this period of abrupt isolation to the Blitz in London during World War II in the sense that we know for sure this is a period of time which people will always remember aspects of. Many people are acting from fear at the moment, some are choosing not to even believe that the pandemic is happening. There is no doubt it will leave a mark," he said.

"It will be recorded in history books and there is definitely a significant risk to our mental health not only because of the isolation and the uncertainty during this period of time but also for economic reasons and worries about the future," he said.

Dr Magee spoke about the importance of self-care and resilience in the face of the pandemic.

"Resilience is something which has been commercialised in recent years. Resilience is all about a persons’ ability to function well despite very difficult experiences happening at the same time. It is not just about being a magic solution to bouncing back to normal after something negative happens. Resilience takes time and happens in small increments. The psychological aspects of resilience and self-care are closely linked as without that compassion for yourself, resilience struggles to emerge. Self-care allows us those critical rest periods in order to become more resilient," he said.

Midlands Science has been working with science communication experts and specialist professionals to create new science shows, informative talks and other online learning resources and running them online since the start of the Covid19 pandemic and this interview is part of a series of public events which will hopefully appeal to a large audience during these very different times.

Dr Craig Slattery said daily life has changed so abruptly and this is a time of massive challenge for people.

"This interview looks at how the pandemic and the associated uncertainty is impacting and weighing heavily upon people, how we are responding to the evolving crisis as individuals, the various phases and how it is affecting future plans and day to day commitments," he said.

He added that the event will also explore the differences between psychology and psychotherapy and much more.

It takes place during this year’s Midlands Science Festival and will be available online from November 7 and throughout Science Week 2020.