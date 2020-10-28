LATEST: New cases of Covid-19 in Laois as national rise slows this Wednesday

The rate of new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland is showing a slight drop this Wednesday evening October 28, one week into the six week Level 5 restrictions.

In Laois a further six people have contracted the coronavirus while nationally there are 675 new cases (down from 720 yesterday).

Six more people have died with the disease in Ireland, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET's daily report delivered on Wednesday, October 28 shows that the new cases confirmed in Laois bring the total in the county to 783 since late February.

The incidence in Laois of cases over the past 14 days, has also dropped from 251.5 per 100,000 population yesterday, to 216.

There has been a total of 1,896 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 27th October the HPSC has been notified of 675 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 59,434* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. *Eight cases were denotified.

The 14-day incidence for Ireland is now nearly 3 cases per 100k population. This is on the back of more than 14,239 cases in the past two weeks.

NPHET highlighted increases in the following counties: 199 in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare.

The remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised (down from 341 yesterday), but 41 are in ICU, up by three from yesterday. there have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of COVID-19 you must self isolate for 10 days.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around COVID-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you.”

Of the cases notified today;

309 are men / 364 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

MORE COUNTY BY COUNTY FIGURES IN TABLE.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.