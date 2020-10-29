Covid-19 patients rise in Portlaoise but beds drop to zero

Covid-19 patient numbers at Portlaoise have increased again all hospitals in Ireland except those who care for children are treating patients with the virus, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

The Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, finalised for Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on Wednesday and published on Thursday, October 28, shows that there are seven people with Covid-19 at the Laois hospital. This is up one on the previous day. There was no suspected case

By 8pm on Wednesday, ICU staff were caring for one patient who has fallen critically ill.

The Laois hospital also ran out of capacity on Wednesday. As has become the norm, there were no vacant ICU beds but the hospital had free general beds either.

The Laois hospital is part of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group (DMHG) which includes hospitals in Kildare, Offaly and the capital.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore hospital now has 14 confirmed Covid-19 cases - up four Tuesday. One of its confirmed cases remains critically ill - this is down one on the previous day. There was one suspected cases in the Offaly hospital. Staff had one available ICU bed and one general bed by 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the situation has deteriorated in Kildare where 27 people wiht the virus are being treated at Naas General Hospital. Six patients tested positive in the previous 24 hours. Naas has the second-highest number of confirmed cases of any hospital.

It has fourteen suspected cases one of whom is in critical care.

The Kildare facility had no ICU bed and five generals bed when the HSE compiled the figures.

Tallaght and St James' hospitals in Dublin are part of the same group. Tallaght is now the busiest hospital in Ireland treating Covid-19. It now has 28 confirmed cases and nine suspected. It has two ICU beds and 11 general beds available. St James' has 10 confirmed and 20 suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 61 general beds and four critical care beds available. Both had patients in ICU.

Nationally, the number of Covid-19 cases in hospitals was 328 on Wednesday up eight on Tuesday. There were 126 suspected cases up by 24 on the previous day. Of these two categories, 52 people were receiving critical care - 35 are ventilated. There was one death in ICU on Wednesday.

Every adult hospital in Ireland has cases. South Tipperary hospital has the fewest with just one confirmed case.